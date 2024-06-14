Zavala started at catcher and went 0-for-1 with a walk in an extra-inning loss to the White Sox on Thursday.

Making his first appearance of any kind since June 1, Zavala was able to reach safely for the first time since May 23 via his one walk. The 30-year-old backstop has seen Cal Raleigh, who eventually replaced him in Thursday's game, draw the overwhelming majority of starts behind the dish, and more recently, Mitch Garver has filled in at catcher on a handful of occasions as well. Therefore, Zavala's playing time figures to remain sparse, barring injury to one of the two veterans in front of him.