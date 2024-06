Zavala cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Zavala was DFA'd by the Mariners on June 18 after slashing .154/.214/.282 with a 37.2 percent strikeout rate over 43 major-league plate appearances. The 30-year-old catcher will look to rekindle his swing in Triple-A as he works his way back up to the majors.