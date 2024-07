The Mariners selected Zavala's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

The Mariners will add Zavala to their active roster to provide some security behind the plate while Mitch Garver battles a wrist injury. The 30-year-old Zavala has slashed just .154/.214/.282 across 43 plate appearances in the majors this season and is unlikely to see much playing time during his stint with Seattle. Jhonathan Diaz was optioned to Tacoma in a corresponding move.