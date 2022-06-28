France (forearm) is already hitting in the batting cage, and manager Scott Servais remains hopeful the star infielder only spends the minimum 10 days on the injured list, the Associated Press reports.

This news would naturally be highly encouraging under any circumstance, but particularly in the wake of several Mariners players receiving multi-game suspensions for their role in Sunday's brawl against the Angels. A return in the minimum amount of time by France is far from guaranteed this early into his rehab process despite Servais' optimism, but his progress over coming days should either validate or dispel that notion.