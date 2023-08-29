France went 2-for-3 with a walk in a win over the Athletics on Monday, his fourth multi-hit effort since Aug. 15.

France had actually been mired in a brief 3-for-17 funk since his most recent multi-hit tally Aug. 21 coming into Monday, so his three trips on the basepaths were an especially welcome sight. The veteran infielder has still put together a very productive August despite the recent skid, as he's now sporting a .284 average, .877 OPS, nine extra-base hits, 12 RBI, 12 walks and 11 runs over 25 games during the month, getting on base another nine times via a hit-by-pitch.