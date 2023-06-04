France went 3-for-5 with an RBI single, a double and a run in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

France's second three-hit effort in the last four games was naturally overshadowed by the Rangers' 16-run outburst, but fantasy managers were certainly with the reigniting of the 28-year-old's bat after he'd gone 0-for-8 in the prior two games. France did also record his sixth and seventh strikeouts over the last three contests -- an elevated frequency for the usually above-average contact hitter -- but he's still carrying an impressively modest and career-low 15.3 percent strikeout rate for the season.