site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-ty-france-back-as-expected-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Ty France: Back as expected Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
France (wrist) is starting at first base and hitting second Friday against the Angels.
A wrist injury sidelined him for almost a week, but he was expected back for this weekend series. France hit .275/.338/.478 with three home runs in 17 games during July.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read