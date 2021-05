France (wrist) has been activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's game against the Athletics, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

France was moved to the injured list May 14 due to inflammation in his left wrist, but he's been cleared to return after the 10-day minimum. The 26-year-old will return to the starting nine for Monday's series opener, per Corey Brock of The Athletic.