France (elbow) is starting at first base and batting sixth Monday versus the Reds in his return to the lineup, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

He didn't play Sunday after exiting Saturday's contest following a hit by pitch on the right elbow but is ready to roll for Monday's festivities. August was France's best offensive month this season, but he comes into action Monday with just a .602 OPS in his last 10 games.