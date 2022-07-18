France went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI single in a 6-2 win over the Rangers on Sunday.

France showed why he was named to the AL All-Star squad with a two-RBI performance that helped the Mariners extend their winning streak to 14 games. His towering home run off Glenn Otto in the fifth was all the offense the Mariners would need to secure the win, and he added an insurance run later in the game. The first baseman is hitting .308 on the season with a 14.8% strikeout rate. His 49 RBI put him close to the pace needed for his first 100 RBI season going into the All-Star break.