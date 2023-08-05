France went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a pair of walks in Friday's 9-7 win over the Angels.

France snapped a 35-game homer drought with his first-inning blast, which set an early tone in favor of the Mariners. He hit just .200 with a .515 OPS during his power outage. The 29-year-old's power has taken a step back this year -- he's swatted just eight long balls in 107 contests with a .122 ISO. The first baseman has a .252/.327/.374 slash line with 43 RBI, 58 runs scored, a stolen base and 26 doubles.