France went 2-for-5 with a two-run single and a double in a win over the Rangers on Thursday.

France's eighth-inning knock plated Sam Haggerty and Abraham Toro to erase a 5-4 deficit and give the Mariners a slim one-run lead they wouldn't relinquish. The 28-year-old had been mired in a rare 2-for-20 funk since coming off the injured list July 7, but perhaps his first multi-hit effort since June 21 will reignite his bat.