France went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over Arizona on Saturday.

France got the Mariners off to a quick start with a solo shot to left field in the first inning. He went on to collect two more base knocks in the victory for his second three-hit game of the season. Since joining the Mariners at the trade deadline, France has gone 11-for-29 (.379) with a pair of homers and six RBI.