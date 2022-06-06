France went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Rangers.
France got the Mariners within two runs in the ninth inning, and Eugenio Suarez tied the game on a two-run double. The homer was France's first extra-base hit since May 27, and it snapped an 0-for-15 skid at the plate after he had only a hit-by-pitch in his first four plate appearances Sunday. The infielder's short skid took a small bite out of an otherwise impressive slash line that sits at .332/.405/.491 through 54 contests. He's added eight homers, 37 RBI, 25 runs scored and 10 doubles this year as a key part of the top half of the Mariners' lineup.