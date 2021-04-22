France, who was able to make a pinch-hit appearance in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers after being hit in the forearm Monday, has a chance to return to the starting lineup Thursday against the Red Sox, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. "Better than I thought he would be doing," manager Scott Servais said about France's condition Tuesday. "He was in here early, got a bunch of treatment. He actually popped his head in my office and says he can be good to go, but I think it's best to maybe give him a day."

The fact France was able to get into the batter's box Tuesday -- he struck out in his pinch-hit appearance -- is certainly an encouraging sign. Given the Mariners had a day off Wednesday and France was already feeling better Tuesday morning, there certainly appears to be a chance he can rejoin the starting nine for the start of a four-game set at Fenway Park on Thursday.