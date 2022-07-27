site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Ty France: Day off Wednesday
France isn't starting Wednesday against the Rangers.
France started the last five games and went 6-for-18 with two homers, three runs and two RBI. Kyle Lewis will serve as the designated hitter while Sam Haggerty starts in right field Wednesday.
