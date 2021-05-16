France (wrist) will wear a splint for up to five days and take anti-inflammatory drugs during his time on the 10-day injured list, the Associated Press reports.

France was hit by a pitch in the forearm back on April 28, and he slashed .067/.192/.089 over the 52 plate appearances covering his subsequent 13 games before hitting the injured list. There's very likely a connection to his struggles, and the hope is the combination of down time and the anti-inflammatory medication will get him back to full health and the success at the plate he enjoyed early in the season.