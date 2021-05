France went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Sunday's 4-2 win over Texas.

France doubled in a run in the first inning and then brought home a pair with a single in the third. It was his first multi-RBI game since April 22 and he picked up his second extra-base hit since returning from an IL stint on May 24. He's slashing .252/.346/.381 with 19 RBI this season.