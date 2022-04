France went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in a win over the Astros on Friday.

France generated his second two-RBI effort in the last three games with one swing, a sixth-inning double that plated Adam Frazier and Tom Murphy. The 27-year-old has cooled off since posting a three-hit effort in his second game of the season, but his recent timely hitting is helping tide fantasy managers over for the moment.