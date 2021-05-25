France (wrist) went 1-for-4 with a double in a win over the Athletics on Monday.

France was able to get on the board in his first game after spending the minimum amount of time on the injured list. France had been mired in an deep, extended slump prior to being sidelined -- he'd slashed .063/.196/.083 across the 56 plate appearances encompassing the 14 games leading into his sabbatical -- so the hope is that he'll return to his early-season level of production now that his wrist is presumably back to 100 percent.