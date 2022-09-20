France went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 9-1 win over the Angels.

France ripped an RBI double in the first inning and capped off his day with a three-run blast in the seventh. With that, the 28-year-old infielder has reached the 20-homer mark for the first time in his MLB career. He improved his slash line to .272/.336/.442 with 44 extra-base hits and 77 RBI through 126 games. However, France is hitting just .203 (13-for-64) since the start of September.