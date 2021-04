France went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and two RBI on Thursday against the Red Sox.

After a one game absence from the starting lineup due to a forearm injury, France showed no ill effects. He delivered a clutch two-out double in the sixth inning that drove in a pair and knotted the game at two. France has shown plenty of ability to hit for extra bases early on this season, collected three home runs and five doubles across 79 plate appearances.