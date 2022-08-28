France went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Guardians.
France hit a single in the fifth inning and added a solo shot in the seventh. Prior to Sunday, he'd gone 0-for-20 over his last seven games, though he was limited by a calf bruise in that span. August has been a month to forget for the infielder -- Sunday's effort was his second multi-hit game in his last 21 contests. The extended rough stretch has dropped his season slash line to .278/.346/.430 with 15 homers, 63 RBI, 45 runs scored and 19 doubles through 108 games.