France was lifted from Saturday's game versus the Mets with a right elbow contusion, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

France was struck by a Grant Harwig pitch in the sixth inning and immediately left the game. It's not clear at this point whether he has undergone X-rays, but more should be available on his status after the game. France went 1-for-2 with a single prior to the hit by pitch.