France went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Red Sox on Sunday.

The pair of singles still left France in search of his first extra-base hit of the new campaign, but they did extend his hitting streak to three games. France had implemented several tweaks to his mechanics at the plate this offseason, and they appeared to pay off during Cactus League play in the form of a .364 average and .897 OPS across 50 plate appearances.