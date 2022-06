France went 1-for-4 with an RBI infield single in a loss to the Twins on Monday.

France extended his on-base streak to eight games with Monday's timely knock, allowing him to continue keeping his OBP over the elite .400 level. The 27-year-old has also rather quietly improved his power profile over the first two-plus months of the season, as his nine home runs already put him halfway to his 2021 tally in 91 fewer games.