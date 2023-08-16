France went 4-for-6 with a two-run single, a double and a solo home run in an extra-inning win over the Royals on Tuesday.

France authored his first four-hit effort of the season and third multi-hit tally in the last six games in the extra-inning victory, which he sealed with his 10th-inning two-run knock. The veteran infielder has now left the yard in three of the last 10 contests as well, a stretch during which he's produced a .333 average, 1.117 OPS and tiny 7.5 percent strikeout rate across 40 plate appearances.