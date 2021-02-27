France has seen the bulk of his infield reps at third base early in spring training, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

While France projects to see the majority of his playing time in the designated hitter role this coming season, he's considered the team's third baseman of the future. His opportunity to man the hot corner on a full-time basis could well come as soon as 2022, as franchise stalwart Kyle Seager could have his team option for next season declined this coming offseason. Consequently, the fact France is spending plenty of time with infield coach Perry Hill and Seager refining his glove work at third isn't surprising, especially since there's also a chance Seager is dealt at the trade deadline this season if Seattle is out of contention at that point.