France went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a hit-by-pitch and two total runs scored in Monday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

France accounted for the Mariners' lone extra-base hit in the contest when he took Glenn Otto deep in the fifth inning. Since the All-Star break, France has gone 6-for-15 (.400) with two homers. The infielder is up to 13 long balls, 51 RBI, 38 runs scored, 18 doubles and a stellar .312/.382/.485 slash line in 83 contests.