Mariners' Ty France: Goes deep Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
France went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Giants on Saturday.
France put Seattle on the board in the third inning with a 403-foot solo shot. He has started the campaign by collecting a hit in each of his first three games and has reached base six times overall.
