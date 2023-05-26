France (wrist) went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs and a third run scored in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Athletics.

France missed Wednesday's game with a bruised left wrist, but he doesn't look any worse for wear. His pair of solo shots erased a two-run deficit, and he added the go-ahead run after reaching in the eighth inning on a fielder's choice. The first baseman has hit five homers this year, including three over his last two games. For the season, he's slashing .266/.344/.415 with 23 RBI, 30 runs scored and a stolen base through 49 contests.