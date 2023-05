France went 2-for-4 with a two-run single and a run in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

France's timely third-inning knock plated Tom Murphy and Sam Haggerty with the first two runs of the night while extending his hitting streak to seven games. The surging first baseman has given his slash line a much-needed boost to .271/.359/.391 over that sample, which includes three multi-hit efforts in the last four games.