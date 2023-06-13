France went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a win over the Marlins on Monday.

France's 420-foot shot to left center with J.P. Crawford and Julio Rodriguez aboard doubled the Mariners' lead to 6-0 at the time. The 28-year-old extended his hitting streak to eight games with the big blast, a sample during which he boasts a .455 average and 1.183 OPS across 35 plate appearances.