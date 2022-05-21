France went 2-for-4 with a double in a loss to the Red Sox on Friday.
France has only gone deep once since April 26, but he now boasts six multi-hit efforts in his last 10 games. The breakout star boasts a .375/.444/.550 slash line across 45 plate appearances during that span, and his current 10.6 percent strikeout rate is a career-low figure.
