France went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and a run in a win over the Cubs on Wednesday.

France gave the Mariners some all-important breathing room with his seventh-inning knock, which plated J.P. Crawford to extend Seattle's lead to 3-1. The multi-hit effort was simply an extension of a torrid stretch for France over his last 10 games, a span in which he's generated a .356 average, .887 OPS and five multi-hit tallies overall across 50 plate appearances.