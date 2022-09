France went 3-for-5 with a two-run single, a double and a run in a loss to the Royals on Sunday.

France's bat caught fire over the weekend, as he'd also authored a three-hit effort Saturday that included another two-bagger. The 28-year-old owns a .345 average (10-for-29) with eight RBI over his last seven games, a stretch during which he's hit .375 with men on base.