France went 2-for-4 with an RBI sacrifice fly, a triple and a run in a win over the Athletics on Thursday.

France's RBI ironically didn't stem from his leadoff triple in the sixth inning, his first of the season. However, he did come around to score on Jarred Kelenic's double later in that frame, and he was able to author his third multi-hit effort in the last seven games in the process. France also has seven RBI during that span, courtesy of a .333 average with men on base in the sample.