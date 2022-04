France went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run in a 7-2 win over the Astros on Sunday.

France singled and scored in the first inning to open the scoring and crushed a three-run long ball off Houston starter Jose Urquidy in the fourth to expand Seattle's lead to six runs. The 27-year-old enjoyed a successful weekend against the Astros, going 5-for-12 with two extra-base hits, and is now slashing an impressive .289/.400/.500 for the season.