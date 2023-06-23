France went 1-for-4 with a hit-by-pitch, a solo home run and an additional run scored in a win over the Yankees on Thursday.
France's second-inning 430-foot shot to center was his seventh homer of the season and first since June 12. The veteran has been thriving at the plate throughout the month, as he now owns a .313 average, .847 OPS, seven extra-base hits, eight RBI and 13 runs across 73 plate appearances over his last 17 games.
More News
-
Mariners' Ty France: Jacks three-run blast Monday•
-
Mariners' Ty France: Torrid hitting continues Sunday•
-
Mariners' Ty France: Multi-hit effort in loss•
-
Mariners' Ty France: Another three-hit night Saturday•
-
Mariners' Ty France: Registers three hits•
-
Mariners' Ty France: Offensive tear continues Saturday•