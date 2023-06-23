France went 1-for-4 with a hit-by-pitch, a solo home run and an additional run scored in a win over the Yankees on Thursday.

France's second-inning 430-foot shot to center was his seventh homer of the season and first since June 12. The veteran has been thriving at the plate throughout the month, as he now owns a .313 average, .847 OPS, seven extra-base hits, eight RBI and 13 runs across 73 plate appearances over his last 17 games.