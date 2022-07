France isn't starting Wednesday against the Rangers after tweaking his left wrist on a swing Tuesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

France's injury isn't related to the elbow sprain that he dealt with last month, but he'll be out of the lineup for at least one game since the Mariners are playing a day game ahead of a lengthy flight to Houston. Manager Scott Servais didn't sound too concerned about France's injury, so he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.