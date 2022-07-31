France (wrist) isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list after he underwent an MRI that revealed no structural damage, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

France sat out Sunday against the Astros due to a sore left wrist, and the 28-year-old is expected to require a couple of days to recover before returning to game action. While it's not yet clear exactly when he'll be back in the lineup, manager Scott Servais hopes that France will be able to return at some point during the Mariners' upcoming series against the Yankees.