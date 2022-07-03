Mariners manager Scott Servais said France (elbow) won't be activated from the 10-day injured list Monday when first eligible, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Since landing on the shelf June 25 with the Grade 2 left flexor strain, France hasn't resumed hitting on the field, which is a major hurdle he'll need to clear before a potential return date will come into focus. Servais left the door open for France to make it back to action by next weekend, but that'll hinge on how much progress he demonstrates in his workouts over the next few days. Carlos Santana should continue to serve as Seattle's primary first baseman while France is on the shelf.