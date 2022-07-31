France is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros while he receives an MRI for his sore left wrist, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Though France was able to play the entirety of Saturday's 5-4 win, he tweaked his wrist again on a swing in his final at-bat after first suffering the injury in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Rangers. After sitting out Wednesday, France proceeded to start in each of the Mariners' last three games while going 3-for-11 with a double. The Mariners still apparently have some concern about France's ability to play through the injury, so the MRI will determine the club's next course of action for the All-Star first baseman. At this time, a stint on the injured list hasn't been ruled out for France, who can be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener with the Yankees.