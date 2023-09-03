France (elbow) isn't in the Mariners' lineup Sunday against the Mets.
France was pulled from Saturday's game after taking a pitch off his right elbow, and he'll sit out Sunday's contest as he recovers. Mike Ford will fill in at first base and bat seventh.
