France (wrist) went 0-for-3 with a walk in a win over the Athletics on Wednesday.

France was back in the lineup and starting at first base after being removed from Tuesday's game due to getting struck on the left wrist during a pickoff attempt. The veteran infielder was able to get on base via a free pass to push his OBP over the last 11 games to an elite .404, and his ability to play a full game seemingly corroborates he'll be unimpeded by his wrist contusion moving forward.