France went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 8-0 win over the Rangers.

After recently snapping a 36-game homer drought, France has gone deep twice in his last four contests. The first baseman's blast Friday opened the scoring in the third inning. He's at 12 homers, 58 RBI, 79 runs scored, one stolen base, 32 doubles and a .250/.336/.367 slash line through 156 games this season.