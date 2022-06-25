France was diagnosed with a Grade 2 flexor strain in his left forearm and is heading to the 10-day injured list, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury during Thursday's matchup with the Athletics during a collision at first base, and he'll require some time on the injured list to get healthy. France is likely to be sidelined beyond the 10-day minimum, though he doesn't expected it to be a lengthy absence since he doesn't need surgery and will go through a period of rest and treatment. Dylan Moore started at first base in France's place Friday, though Kevin Padlo should also see some opportunities.