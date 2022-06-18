France went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Friday's 8-1 win over the Angels.

France missed his first game of the year Thursday due to general soreness, but he didn't need to sit out another contest. He delivered a big hit in the fourth inning, smacking a bases-loaded double to extend the Mariners' lead to 7-0. The 27-year-old has gone 12-for-44 (.273) in his last 11 contests as he remains one of the M's most consistent hitters. France has a .320/.395/.490 slash line with 10 home runs, 44 RBI, 30 runs scored and 13 doubles through 64 games.