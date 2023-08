France went 3-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Red Sox.

France has a pair of three-hit efforts over his last three games. Entering Tuesday, he had gone nine contests without an extra-base hit before slapping a pair of doubles. The first baseman is up to a .255/.325/.373 slash line with seven home runs, 40 RBI, 57 runs scored, one stolen base and 26 doubles through 104 games this season.