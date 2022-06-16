site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Ty France: Receives first day off
France is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels.
France has started all 63 games this season and will receive his first day off in Thursday's series opener against the Angels. Dylan Moore will take over at first base in France's place.
